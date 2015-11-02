17
Vote
1 Comment
You can boost your e-commerce sales tremendously by offering your customers added value through product bundling - find out how.

Product bundling is a great strategy for companies looking to boost their online sales. It makes customers feel like they’re getting more value for their dollar while it helps businesses upsell complementary and related products to keep their inventory moving. If you’re looking to bundle your way to higher e-commerce sales (and higher customer satisfaction), here are some steps you can take.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 37 minutes ago

I am thinking of creating bundles with my first forthcoming book on tea, together with tea related products.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop