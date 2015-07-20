18
How are you building community around your ecommerce business? The best and most profitable ecommerce brands in operation today know this to be true: it’s not about getting the sale—it’s about serving the customer.

It’s not about growth hacks, advertising optimization tactics, or pricing strategies. Those things still matter, but at the end of the day, it’s not what brings success in ecommerce. Instead, success comes from building relationships with people.



Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

I want to build a community around my future e-commerce, with a forum, courses, workshops, meetups and tea tastings.
