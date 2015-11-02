How to Breathe Life into Your Stale ContentPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on February 1, 2017 1:26 pm
Your blog shouldn’t look like a dump where the top posts are relevant to the times and going down reveals the remains of old ones. Update seasonal posts to cover new details. Maintain a content planning calendar and revive the top posts from past years. Write a follow-up to a previous post with proper references and links. Guide your visitors down the rabbit hole into the wonderland that your blog is.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments