How to Become a MacGyver of Digital Content Marketing (written by our super secret guest author) - Are you a creative problem solver?

Let’s get something straight out of the way: when we say we want you to become a MacGyver of digital content marketing, we’re thinking of the old TV show. The new one is just a massive commercial mess. So there’s that.

What’s the best way to describe MacGyver? He’s a problem solver. He is creative. He doesn’t follow trends. He sets the trends.

Doesn’t that remind you of your ideal perception of a digital content marketer?
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Is a digital MacGyver using the tips and tricks provided by Duct Tape Marketing? ;)
