How to Become a MacGyver of Digital Content Marketing (written by our super secret guest author) - Are you a creative problem solver?



Let’s get something straight out of the way: when we say we want you to become a MacGyver of digital content marketing, we’re thinking of the old TV show. The new one is just a massive commercial mess. So there’s that.



What’s the best way to describe MacGyver? He’s a problem solver. He is creative. He doesn’t follow trends. He sets the trends.



Doesn’t that remind you of your ideal perception of a digital content marketer?

Who’s the MacGyver of Digital Content Marketing?

