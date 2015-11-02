How to Align Email Marketing to The Buyer’s Journey (With Examples)Posted by Liz_062 under Online Marketing
From https://blog.kissmetrics.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on April 15, 2017 9:36 am
I’m going to show you how to map your email marketing campaigns to the buyer’s journey, how you can match the right offers to the right prospects at the right time, and of course, how to develop lifelong relationships with your existing customers while doing so.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Bernd Geropp @MoreLeadership Engineers Business Success
With a background in engineering, Bernd Geropp founded his first company, a German tech firm, at age 32 with a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments