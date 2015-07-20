Twitter is still an important part of your eCommerce sales strategy today!

Do you have an eCommerce store or looking to start one in the near future? eCommerce is really taken off today as major retailers are closing up their brick and mortar stores. Even many bloggers have a shopping portal or products on their blogs today.



People are shopping online more than ever before. Furthermore most of the searches for product or services start with a mobile device. People are out and about with their mobile devices and when they need something their turn to search.

