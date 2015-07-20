It's not always easy for new businesses to begin SEO effectively, but keep reading to find out how startups should do SEO to build a solid online presence.



As a startup, it is easier to lose focus on optimizing long term strategies like SEO because you are often too fixated on short term goals.







But it is important to remember that without a good online presence, your product/service (no matter how great it is) will not help you achieve your goals.







Without a solid SEO plan in place, you will be lost in the digital purgatory.

