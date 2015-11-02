How One Business Refused to Shrug Off Fake ReviewsPosted by mallton under Online Marketing
From https://www.thesocialmediahat.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on June 4, 2017 12:53 pm
Fake Reviews of businesses and products is increasingly becoming a problem - so much so that solopreneurs are now at risk.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 16 minutes ago
Best premises with your business!
Martin