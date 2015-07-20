17
Vote
0 Comment

How Much Does Local SEO Cost?

How Much Does Local SEO Cost? Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
From http://3bugmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on November 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Are you looking to hire someone to take over your Local SEO but not sure how much it will cost?

If you've done some online research you have probably found that most Local SEO and online marketing companies don't post their prices. Or if they do, it's all over the map. You may have seen monthly Local SEO plans running anywhere from $99 a month to well over $3,000 a month.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Join Us for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Twitter Chat

We're looking forward to some great networking and fun during the Brother Creative "Back to Business" Twitter Chat 2 … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop