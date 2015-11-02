How eCommerce Is Solving Automotive Parts Sales ChallengesPosted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on November 8, 2017 9:25 pm
Automotive parts sales challenges are monstrous, Learn how eCommerce is quickly becoming the solution that automotive parts retailers have always needed.
What if you could become part of a $7.4 billion dollar industry tomorrow?
That number represents sales in the automotive aftermarket industry in 2016. The amount shows how eCommerce is changing the face of the automotive market.
In fact, there are over 70 million auto part searches every month (Google)
If you’re in the automotive parts industry, Embracing eCommerce is going to be one of your best avenues for overcoming industry challenges.
What if you could become part of a $7.4 billion dollar industry tomorrow?
That number represents sales in the automotive aftermarket industry in 2016. The amount shows how eCommerce is changing the face of the automotive market.
In fact, there are over 70 million auto part searches every month (Google)
If you’re in the automotive parts industry, Embracing eCommerce is going to be one of your best avenues for overcoming industry challenges.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michele Welch: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Woo-hoo! It's that time again. So, please put your hands together (or better yet, give us a nice tweet, Facebook … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments