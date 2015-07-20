How A/B Testing Can Help Your Small Business Increase Conversions and Revenues - crowdspring BlogPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Online Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 1 day 34 minutes ago
Made Hot by: diegof on November 29, 2017 3:06 pm
A/B testing is when you take two variations of a website design or copy and try each one with random customers. There are many services and tools available to simplify A/B testing. Let’s look at how you can integrate this powerful tool into your business to increase revenues.
Who Voted for this Story
-
RossKimbarovsky
-
CreativeCreator
-
HeyKeriAnn
-
crowdSPRING
-
amanda27
-
CallMeB
-
123sirbyer
-
justretweet
-
logistico
-
cSKatie
-
DylanOshin
-
idealancer
-
officiousintermeddler
-
giusepper
-
amandaw
-
diegof
-
jonasg
-
peteyb
-
StellaShveyqgd
-
mattbern
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!
When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments