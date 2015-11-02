18
Developers love change. Making something “new” and “better” excites them. They are really excited that WordPress (WP) as we know it is going away.

But for small business owners, managers and personnel, change means lost productivity, expenses and a new learning curve. It will cost you time and/or money to make this transition.



Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 37 minutes ago

Oh boy, this sounds like a lot of work coming! Yikes....
Written by lyceum
17 hours ago

Gail,

It says: "StudioPress has no information about Gutenberg on their site. Chris Pearson responded:"

StudioPress is linked to the Genesis framework. Isn't Chris Pearson related to Thesis themes?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by GrowMap
3 days ago

Thanks for sharing this, David. I shared it previously, but apparently it didn't work. This is so important everyone using WordPress really needs to read it.
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Gail,

I will show this post to my web maker. He has told me about the upcoming changes. I like how they named Gutenberg.
