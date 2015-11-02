18
My new word for the new year represents my commitment to raise the bar for myself and the content I create. Which word will guide you in 2017?




Written by lyceum
1 day 1 hour 28 minutes ago

Rachel: I am curios to learn your word for 2017. Have you heard about Chris Brogan's meme, My Three Words?
