Learn how to navigate your Google Chrome Browser in this Media Mogul Moment. There is a new look for the Google Chrome Extensions Panel. My guest is Pam Gomez from Oh Natural Aromatherapy and we also explored my favorite Chrome Extension for YouTube called TubeBuddy!




Written by lyceum
1 hour 48 minutes ago

Ileane: I am using Safari.
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
1 hour 25 minutes ago

Wow, I hope you can get Chrome working again!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Ileane: I will check out this update. My MacBook Pro is acting strange with the Chrome browser, at the moment.
- 1 +



Written by Ileane
2 hours ago

Thanks Martin. Are you using a different browser at the moment? Sorry to hear that!
- 0 +



