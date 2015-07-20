Good writing is perhaps the most crucial component of a web design project. Great copywriting will make a design stand out, poor copy will ruin it.



When you write and edit properly, your project comes out perfect, polished, and refined. Good writing and editing are similar to the icing on a cake. A good web design starts with content. How can you know the best way to come up with something if you do not comprehend the message? Although you may not require all the words to get started, having a good idea of them is crucial.



Most journalists make use of something known as the inverted pyramid when writing. With this concept, the most vital information comes first in the copy, and then less vital information follows it. This is a great way to approach web design. Capture your readers’ attention with the most important things first.

