There are lots of things business owners do when they first start up. They may consider what their logo will look and their brand. Design a website that is easy to use and holds a whirlwind of information about the products and services you provide. Perhaps even gaining an office premises to conduct business face to face with potential clients. But something we see more of lately is bigger corporations giving their business a voice. Enabling customers and clients to engage more. But it can also humanise your business in a way. Some companies do this through social media, and others create a blog. Which is why I thought I would share with you some of the ways an online blog as an extension of your website can be the secret to your success.

