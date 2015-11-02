17
Get Started With Sponsorships and Affiliate Marketing 101

In this episode of the Ms. Ileane Speaks Podcast, I talk with Bernadette Henry aka The Jump Rope Queen who is looking for sponsors for her podcast. I offer my advice and share some of the best tools available for content creators who want to get connected with potential sponsors.




Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Ileane: I am ready to get started to get sponsorships and finding new matching affiliate marketing opportunities.
Written by Ileane
9 hours ago

Good for you! Let me know how things go Martin.
