Get Started With Sponsorships and Affiliate Marketing 101Posted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From http://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on January 9, 2018 7:01 pm
In this episode of the Ms. Ileane Speaks Podcast, I talk with Bernadette Henry aka The Jump Rope Queen who is looking for sponsors for her podcast. I offer my advice and share some of the best tools available for content creators who want to get connected with potential sponsors.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lori Byron @LoriByron Turns Clients Into Superstars
Lori Byron believes any business owner or entrepreneur can be a superstar. With a love of reading and writing going … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
10 hours ago
9 hours ago