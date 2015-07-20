The general data protection regulation (GDPR) comes into force May 25th, 2018. It covers both the European Union and Great Britain — which amounts to more than 500 million users. WordPress, meanwhile, owns more than 50 percent of the CMS market and powers almost 28 percent of global websites. The result? If you’re using WordPress, like we are at Pagely, GDPR matters. The challenge? Understanding how GDPR will impact WordPress deployments and what this state of affairs means for your organization.



Worried about WordPress? Unsure about GDPR? Let’s dive in to the basics.

