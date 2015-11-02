Everything You Need to Know About Chatbots in Ecommerce - SellbritePosted by wmharris101 under Online Marketing
From https://www.sellbrite.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on February 13, 2018 10:25 pm
Online shopping doesn’t follow a single path. Instead, there’s an abundance of ways to make an online purchase — apps, email, social media. These multiple options can be disorienting to customers if there isn’t one clear route for reaching businesses.
Enter “conversational commerce,” or businesses and buyers connecting through messaging apps. Companies today can use chatbots to instantly communicate with customers and resolve their issues on multiple platforms, such as Facebook or their online store. These round-the-clock bots use AI to infer customers’ preferences and create a valuable, individualized shopping experience.
Enter “conversational commerce,” or businesses and buyers connecting through messaging apps. Companies today can use chatbots to instantly communicate with customers and resolve their issues on multiple platforms, such as Facebook or their online store. These round-the-clock bots use AI to infer customers’ preferences and create a valuable, individualized shopping experience.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide
When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- How to Transform Corporate Culture Effectively
- The 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs & How You Can Learn From Them
- The A-Z of Facebook Marketing and Engagement (podcast)
- Legit Tax Deductions for Home-Based Franchise Owners
- Ecommerce Keyword Research Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here’s a Step by Step Guide
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments