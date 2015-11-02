Email Marketing: Setting Up a Lead Nurturing Email SequencePosted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on October 14, 2017
Creating an effective email lead nurturing sequence can greatly improve your overall conversion rates. In this video, I discuss why you should create an email automation sequence, what types of emails you should include in it, and an example of how you would setup an email marketing lead nurturing sequence.
