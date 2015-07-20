18
Vote
1 Comment
A regular stream of content is needed if you want to really grow your online presence. But many people do not like blogging and the slog of having to spend several hours writing out a single piece of content.

In this video, I show you some creating content ideas that do not involve having to write blog posts and can bring you just as much traffic, email optins and new customers as blogging can, actually more.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Gary: Thanks for sharing these ideas. How about creating episodes of a podcast? ;)

How have you created the video? Is it a new video service?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen

Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop