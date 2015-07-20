Does Your Content Challenge Your Reader? ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by Sian Phillips under Online Marketing
Here’s the truth about content marketing – it works best when you’re able to challenge your reader. If you’re not doing enough challenging and instead, doing more massaging of your buyer’s ego, you’re hurting your sales. You’re missing an opportunity to connect and engage. You’re not making anyone’s eyebrows go up with excitement over a new idea you’ve presented and as a result, they’re leaving.
What can you do instead? Challenge your reader. Here’s what that looks like in action.
What can you do instead? Challenge your reader. Here's what that looks like in action.
