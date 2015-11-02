Does blog commenting have any benefit? Here's how I see it!Posted by janesheeba under Online Marketing
From https://www.savvybloggingtips.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on January 22, 2018 5:41 am
Blog commenting - have you thought about its benefits? Do you think it is a waste of time? Here's my take on the topic!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 21 minutes ago
I think that blog commenting is an important part of the referral marketing process. You get to know, like, trust, and then do business with other (bloggers) individuals.