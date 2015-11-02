If your engagement opps are not prominent enough and/or if you make people to go through lots of loops to get there, they are not going to engage - no matter what.
While you are actively concentrating on creating killer content and promoting it, make sure the engagement boosting elements are in place on your website!
#blogengagement #targetedtraffic #boostengagement
Do you want to significantly boost engagement of your blog? Here's how!Posted by janesheeba under Online Marketing
From https://www.savvybloggingtips.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on September 18, 2018 4:24 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments