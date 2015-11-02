Digital Marketing KPIs You Should Be Tracking to Increase Sales ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on March 11, 2018 4:38 pm
Forgetting to track your digital marketing KPIs is the first step towards failure. By reviewing your data analytics, you can spot your weak points and immediately perform the necessary improvements in your strategies. However, you can only do this if you know what to look at.
Read on to learn some of the most important KPIs you should monitor to measure the performance of your digital marketing strategies.
Read on to learn some of the most important KPIs you should monitor to measure the performance of your digital marketing strategies.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devesh Sharma Finds Success as Blog Entrepreneur
He's just 18, but with a collection of blogs and Websites in a range of targeted niches, including BlogPreneurs and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments