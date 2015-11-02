Digital Marketing Campaign Benchmarks May Be Different Than You ThinkPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on June 18, 2017 7:13 am
A Pinterest campaign that generates $2.7 million in earned media coverage. A tweet-to-order feature that earns press and accolades including the Cannes Lions 2015 Titanium Jury Grand Prix. A thought leadership initiative that requires little upfront content investment but consistently ranks at the top of Google searches. If you compare your digital marketing programs to these examples, it’s easy to feel like you’re underperforming. Why aren’t your social media campaigns generating $2.7 million in earned media coverage? (For starters, possibly because you’re not starting with a $200,000 budget like Krylon had!) These success stories are all from established brands and paint an unrealistic assessment of how long it really takes to see digital marketing results.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago