A Pinterest campaign that generates $2.7 million in earned media coverage. A tweet-to-order feature that earns press and accolades including the Cannes Lions 2015 Titanium Jury Grand Prix. A thought leadership initiative that requires little upfront content investment but consistently ranks at the top of Google searches. If you compare your digital marketing programs to these examples, it’s easy to feel like you’re underperforming. Why aren’t your social media campaigns generating $2.7 million in earned media coverage? (For starters, possibly because you’re not starting with a $200,000 budget like Krylon had!) These success stories are all from established brands and paint an unrealistic assessment of how long it really takes to see digital marketing results.




Interesting to see how well American Express's Open Forum is doing with digital marketing.
