17
Vote
2 Comment
Lots of bloggers decide to arrange giveaways or competitions for their readers. That can sometimes involve providing a prize that you send out to people who submit their details and enter the competition. It’s possible to boost traffic immensely using that technique without investing a fortune.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Dan_Swords
39 minutes ago

That's a great idea. Let me know when it comes out and I'll be sure to post it out to my tribe.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Dan: I am thinking of creating giveaways when I have published my first book on tea. For example, take a selfie of yourself, reading the book.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters

If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop