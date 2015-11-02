20
Vote
1 Comment

Content Marketing Vs. Paid Advertising

Content Marketing Vs. Paid Advertising Avatar Posted by jonmikelbailey under Online Marketing
From https://www.woodst.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on July 17, 2017 8:00 am
Just because Coke decides to put all their marketing dollars into storytelling, does not mean that you should. Conversely, when they decide to pull that money, that doesn’t mean you should too.

The needs of your audience should drive your marketing efforts.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Jon: I have to look into what I can do on Quora with my future tea hobby business.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business

Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop