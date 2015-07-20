17
Vote
1 Comment
We’re no strangers to competition.

Think back to our school days, when we were all competing for the highest grades.

What did you think of the A students in the classroom?

If you were an A student yourself, you were probably competing to stay on top.

If you were a B student (or lower) with a desire to succeed, I bet you felt a burning desire to break free from the B and climb to the top.

The way to succeed isn’t just to compete—it’s key to learn from your competition.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Richard: I don't think about so called "competitors," but I will use this post as I am developing my upcoming site on my passion for tea, book writing, self-publishing, new media, etc.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint

From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop