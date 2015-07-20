We’re no strangers to competition.



Think back to our school days, when we were all competing for the highest grades.



What did you think of the A students in the classroom?



If you were an A student yourself, you were probably competing to stay on top.



If you were a B student (or lower) with a desire to succeed, I bet you felt a burning desire to break free from the B and climb to the top.



The way to succeed isn’t just to compete—it’s key to learn from your competition.

