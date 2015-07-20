16
Do you have a high cart abandon rate? Do you know what your website's abandoned cart rate is? The actual average figures might surprise you. You can also lower it with these tips.




Written by lyceum
3 days ago

David: Thanks for the input. I look forward to your post!
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

David: I look forward to the upcoming post on remarketing! Is it the same as retargeting?
Written by davidlowbridge
3 days ago

Yes remarketing is another term for retargeting. There will be some interesting suggestions on the topic.
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

David: I will start a drop shipping venture together with a friend in the near future, so your post comes handy.
Written by davidlowbridge
4 days ago

Hi Martin, I am glad it was useful to you. I would also look out for an upcoming post on Google Remarketing. Anyone who is in ecommerce should really combine these efforts together to get the best results from their website.
