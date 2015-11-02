[BOOK REVIEW] The Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing & Digital PRPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on March 7, 2017 2:55 pm
The funny thing about books in the digital marketing space is that they become outdated nearly as soon as they’re published. It’s hard to write a current book, not knowing what technologies and tools are coming down the pipeline. But some books — for example, The Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing & Digital PR by Luke Nicholson, Charlie Marchant, and Tim Kitchen — provide long-lasting value by focusing on strategy and tactics rather than the latest and greatest trends in marketing.
