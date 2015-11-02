What the heck are chatbots?



Turns out that best chatbots have evolved a great deal since the last time we saw them in AOL. Remember those days? When you were super bored and you would prefer to chat with an automated machine just to see what answers you could get?



These days the best chatbots are way smarter and are actually helping grow businesses like never before.



According to ChatbotMagazine, “A chatbot is a service, powered by rules and sometimes artificial intelligence, that you interact with via a chat interface”. That’s probably the best definition that I’ve found so far for a chatbot.



What does that mean? and what does it have to do with online business?



Here are the top 5 ways to use a chatbot to grow your business, let’s jump right in.

