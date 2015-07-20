17
Vote
0 Comment
Average session duration, say hello to everyone. Everyone, this is average session duration (or ASD as we call it 'round here). It's a surprisingly important metric for website performance, and we hope you will all spend some time with it.

We find it effective to study alternative metrics from time to time: They help provide a broader picture of web traffic, and prevent brands from making development mistakes due to a blind spot in analytics. Average session data is a great place to start, so lets take a look!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop