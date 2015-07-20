Average session duration, say hello to everyone. Everyone, this is average session duration (or ASD as we call it 'round here). It's a surprisingly important metric for website performance, and we hope you will all spend some time with it.



We find it effective to study alternative metrics from time to time: They help provide a broader picture of web traffic, and prevent brands from making development mistakes due to a blind spot in analytics. Average session data is a great place to start, so lets take a look!

