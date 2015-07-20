Are You Optimizing Your Images for your Landing Pages?Posted by Amit_Pagewiz under Online Marketing
From http://www.pagewiz.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on October 4, 2017 8:48 am
Putting pictures on your landing pages isn't simply about just throwing something up there. For the best results, you have to think about optimization. In this post by Emily Hunter, we talk about optimization techniques that you can use to get the most out of your pictures.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager
Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments