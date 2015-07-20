Apply These 5 Dating Tips to Finding the Perfect Content Marketing Partner ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by Sian Phillips under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 27, 2018 8:42 am
As always, I find inspiration for my business articles in the things I experience personally. Let’s start this article off with a little TMI: I am divorced and dating at 40. It’s an interesting world, and I’m learning a lot (though I have to say, it’s not for the faint of heart!). It occurred to me that there are parallels between what you’d want in a good mate and what you’d want in a content marketing partner, someone who will help you to produce articles, blog posts, and other creative content to promote your business and your goods and services.
Here are five “dating tips” to help you find the perfect partner:
Here are five “dating tips” to help you find the perfect partner:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile
The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
6 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin