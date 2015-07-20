19
Vote
1 Comment
As always, I find inspiration for my business articles in the things I experience personally. Let’s start this article off with a little TMI: I am divorced and dating at 40. It’s an interesting world, and I’m learning a lot (though I have to say, it’s not for the faint of heart!). It occurred to me that there are parallels between what you’d want in a good mate and what you’d want in a content marketing partner, someone who will help you to produce articles, blog posts, and other creative content to promote your business and your goods and services.

Here are five “dating tips” to help you find the perfect partner:




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Sian: Susan has shared a truly personal post! More power to her!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile

The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop