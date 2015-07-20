Answer the Public Gets Better with Keywords EverywherePosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From https://www.patreon.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on August 16, 2017 1:43 pm
A wonderful tool that I've been using for topic ideas is called Answer the Public. I wanted to make sure you got to see it in action so here is a complete walk-through that shows you exactly how it works. As an added bonus I share a special tip to help you find the CPC values for the keywords before you create your content.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur
If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments