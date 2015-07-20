19
Anchor Launches Listener Support Donations for Podcasters

Anchor Launches Listener Support Donations for Podcasters
From https://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on August 16, 2018 10:31 am
The long awaited business model for Anchor.fm is finally here. Listener Support is the new option that can be turned on inside your Anchor dashboard if you are a U.S. based podcaster. In this post I share my thoughts on taking donations through Anchor’s Listener Support and I even share a demo of how you can donate. Watch as I sign up to support one of my favorite Anchor podcasters during a YouTube live stream.



Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks for the tip. I will do that! Talk to you soon again, regarding patronage of podcasters and new media tour guides! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
-



Written by Ileane
3 hours ago

You're welcome!
-



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ileane: I will support your work on Anchor, when I have the means to do it! ;) Do you know if Anchor will be able to handle international listener support in the future? Stripe is available in many countries.

Best Premises,

Martin
-



Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

Thanks so much Martin! Yes, they are asking people for feedback to let determine which countries they should work on first. Just reach out to them on Twitter @Anchor to request your country for Listener Support.
-



