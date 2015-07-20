The long awaited business model for Anchor.fm is finally here. Listener Support is the new option that can be turned on inside your Anchor dashboard if you are a U.S. based podcaster. In this post I share my thoughts on taking donations through Anchor’s Listener Support and I even share a demo of how you can donate. Watch as I sign up to support one of my favorite Anchor podcasters during a YouTube live stream.
Anchor Launches Listener Support Donations for PodcastersPosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From https://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on August 16, 2018 10:31 am
