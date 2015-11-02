You there.



Would you write one article a week if I said you could make $118,000 in your first year? And $708,000 in revenue in year 2?



Would you do it?



I know I would. And I will. In this article, I’m going to show you a simple marketing plan that I will use to grow a men’s style ecommerce site from 0 to 50,000 visitors/month in 12 months.

