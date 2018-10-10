A Podcast Marketing Plan That Solves a Huge Pain Point for PodcastersPosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From https://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on October 10, 2018 3:34 am
As a podcaster I know that there are a lot of pain points we face especially when we launch our first podcast. What we really need is a good podcast marketing plan that includes a little automation to make our lives easier. Relief is here in the form of a wonderful digital media marketing tool called Zapier.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel
If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 26 minutes ago