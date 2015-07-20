24
Vote
0 Comment
Page relevance refers to how well your website page answers a user’s query. It is one of the major factors in how Google ranks the value of your site in terms of credibility and quality content. Long-tail keywords, which typically include five words or more, have become one of the most effective ways for a company to boost page relevance. Two things to remember when attempting to increase page relevance are your targeted audience’s intent when they type a query, and ensuring that your landing page has a headline that is relevant to the query a user typed.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed

At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop