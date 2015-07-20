A Dummies Guide To Understanding Page RelevancePosted by tabithajeannaylor under Online Marketing
Page relevance refers to how well your website page answers a user’s query. It is one of the major factors in how Google ranks the value of your site in terms of credibility and quality content. Long-tail keywords, which typically include five words or more, have become one of the most effective ways for a company to boost page relevance. Two things to remember when attempting to increase page relevance are your targeted audience’s intent when they type a query, and ensuring that your landing page has a headline that is relevant to the query a user typed.
