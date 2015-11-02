Every brand, like humans, has their own distinct voice that conveys their messages to others and sets them as a unique entity. Finding your brand’s voice should be one of the first things that you’ve settled when developing your marketing strategy and plan – and that’s how important it is. It’s an integral part of your company’s identity, and as such, should be suited to you perfectly.
8 Steps to Spice Up Your Brand Voice (Infographic)Posted by johnwho under Online Marketing
From http://cjgdigitalmarketing.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on August 7, 2017 6:29 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
David Siteman Garland: Building a Community
When David Siteman Garland launched his online community and TV show, he had very few fans. "Back then only my … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments