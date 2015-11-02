17
You cannot keep doing the same thing and expect sudden progress to happen. It is not a magic to “happen”.

Your blog’s growth is directly proportional to the amount of smart work you put in.

Smart work means analysing every step and improvising on the go.

If you are blindly blogging without analyzing, it is time to stop now and take a look at the reasons why you are not getting any results!





Written by Onlinepillsrx
1 hour 49 minutes ago

Nice information.
