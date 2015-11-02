16
7 Local SEO Mistakes (That Tank Your Rank!)

7 Local SEO Mistakes (That Tank Your Rank!) Posted by 21Handshake
Local SEO is getting a lot of attention right now because of the growing power of local searches. We love local SEO because it's simple to implement and can have profound advantages for search visibility. However, some brands are getting a little too careless with their local SEO, and that can lead to big problems, especially if you catch Google's attention. Here are the top local SEO mistakes to avoid!




