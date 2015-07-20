7 Invaluable Hacks for YouTube Video Content SuccessPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on March 30, 2017 9:42 am
YouTube isn't just a video source – it's also one of the most popular sites for gathering information and news, right behind stars like Facebook. If YouTube video content isn't part of your marketing strategy yet...well, that should probably change sooner rather than later.
But how do the rules work on a dedicated video-sharing platform like YouTube? It has its own algorithm, its own user base, and unique tools...but don't let that discourage you! A few basic YouTube video content success tactics, and you'll be able to take advantage of the site like the pros do. We've got the exact hacks you should try!
But how do the rules work on a dedicated video-sharing platform like YouTube? It has its own algorithm, its own user base, and unique tools...but don't let that discourage you! A few basic YouTube video content success tactics, and you'll be able to take advantage of the site like the pros do. We've got the exact hacks you should try!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Building a Small Business From Your Writing Talents
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week brings something unique to the table, a business model more entrepreneurs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments