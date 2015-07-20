YouTube isn't just a video source – it's also one of the most popular sites for gathering information and news, right behind stars like Facebook. If YouTube video content isn't part of your marketing strategy yet...well, that should probably change sooner rather than later.



But how do the rules work on a dedicated video-sharing platform like YouTube? It has its own algorithm, its own user base, and unique tools...but don't let that discourage you! A few basic YouTube video content success tactics, and you'll be able to take advantage of the site like the pros do. We've got the exact hacks you should try!





