Most people are casual Google users. They plug in a couple words and look for the right link. Usually, they don’t even finish phrases because Google suggests the right one for them. It's a good system – but we're not casual users. For marketers, SEO managers, and serious researches, there's another set of advanced Google searching tools called "Google search operators" or "advanced operators." These are ways of slipping a little bit of search engine code into your search phrases to make them far more accurate from a site operator perspective. Here are some of our favorites.

