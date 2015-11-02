17
Vote
0 Comment
7 Digital Marketing Tools You Must Have for Successful Campaigns

There’s no shortage of digital marketing tools, but which ones do you really need to set up and manage successful online marketing campaigns – find out here.

Digital marketing tools are essential for modern day online marketers. They have to wear many hats, doing everything from data mining and analysis to social media marketing, all happening at the same time. Digital marketing tools make it possible for marketers to keep their sanity. Without the right digital marketing tools, it’s impossible to handle day to day tasks for one campaign let alone multiple campaigns.

While a simple Google search will lead you to a vast array of digital marketing tools with various functions this article will help you weed out the must haves for the serious digital marketer.
Here are 7 digital marketing tools you must have for successful campaigns.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop