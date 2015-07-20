At this stage in the game, we’re all pretty well versed in the SEO benefits a stellar blog can bring. By building your brand authority and connecting with your target market through your company blog, you can see your website rise through the Google rankings. This goes for other content marketing too; videos, webinars, e-books, podcasts and infographics.



But creating world class content on a daily basis isn’t always a realistic goal. We have deadlines looming, clients to meet and a to-do list the length of our arm. Creating content that people want to read or watch is a labor intensive task so, the more you can do to maximize the work put in by you or your team, the better.



That’s where re-purposing your content can save time and resources. All of the excellent research and ideas that went in to one killer piece of content can be reused to create more.

Here are seven amazing strategies for reusing the best of your online content:

