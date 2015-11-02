28
Vote
8 Comment

6 Proven Ways To Get Powerful Backlinks For A New Site

6 Proven Ways To Get Powerful Backlinks For A New Site Avatar Posted by nirmalablog under Online Marketing
From http://bloggingio.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: harleenas on February 15, 2018 2:23 pm
Majority of the blogs die within 3 months of the launch because of lack of website traffic.

If you’re one among them who are struggling to get more search traffic, I have a quick tip for you: build high-quality backlinks or have an effective backlinks strategy as soon as possible.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 4 minutes ago

Nirmala: Thanks!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
17 hours ago

Nirmala: Great to hear! I look forward to read your next post!

All the Best,

Martin Lindeskog
- 1 +



Written by nirmalablog
17 hours ago

Sure Lyceum, thank you :-)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Nirmala: Thanks for including BizSugar as one of the sites you could get backlinks to your site! ;)
- 1 +



Written by nirmalablog
20 hours ago

Pleasure Lyceum :-)

Not only this post But I also include "Bizsugar" in all the content when I talk about "Backlinks"
- 0 +



Written by HeatherStone
2 days ago

Are backlinks as important as they use to be, Nirmala? With Google's algorithm now reportedly using AI to select the best indexed content for each search, isn't it best to just focus on the quality of what you are putting out?
- 1 +



Written by nirmalablog
20 hours ago

Heather, I agree that the high-quality content for the best user experience is the new SEO. Yes, Google Rankbrain algorithm works according to the user satisfaction like Dwell time and bounce rate. But still, creating the authority links matter and would help us to play well in the search results. I agree with the viewpoint of Lyceum as well.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Heather: Do you think that somethink else will be the main currency, instead of quality links, in the future? Shouldn't quality content be linked to other good stuff on the Internet? ;)
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop