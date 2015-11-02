16
6 Key Characteristics of Millennial Shoppers

In case you haven't been following the news lately, millennials are ruining everything. The much-maligned demographic born between 1980 and 2000 is, if you believe the hype, are single-handedly responsible for the downfall of everything from engagement rings to Applebees. To hear certain political figures tell it, they're even choosing avocado toast over home ownership, and iPhone upgrades over access to basic medical care. In reality, these world-weary technomancers are getting one heck of a bad rap - but the heart of the problem isn't their unwillingness to spend, it's commerce's stubborn refusal to listen to and adjust to the unique needs of the millennial. Are you guilty of this attitude?

These 6 characteristics are a great way to get to know millennial shoppers, especially if you've been largely guessing up until this point:






