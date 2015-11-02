19
6 Customer Journey Mapping Examples: How UX Pros Do It

6 Customer Journey Mapping Examples: How UX Pros Do It
From https://conversionxl.com 2 days ago
September 23, 2017
Customer journey mapping is a widely used and impactful technique that can help you make better product, marketing, UX, and merchandising decisions.

However, like other UX research techniques (including user personas), there’s some vagueness and obscurity around how to actually create customer journey maps.

This article will draw processes and customer journey mapping examples from experts in the field, and you’ll hopefully walk away with a real and clear picture of how to do it on your own.




David: Do you have tips on how to faciliate the customer journey in a good way, for a solopreneur like yours truly? ;)
